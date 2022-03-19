Welwyn Garden City's new depot and recycling centre to open soon

Cllr Stephen Boulton, WHBC executive member for environment and planning, Mayor Cllr Peter Hebden and council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury joined Chief Executive Ka Ng and officers of WHBC for a tour and briefing from developers R G Carter on progress with the construction of the new depot and recycling centre. - Credit: WHBC

Construction is well underway on Welwyn Garden City's new depot and recycling centre.

The multi-million pound investment is being jointly funded by borough and county councils and will be of strategic importance to the continued improvement of services and recycling provision in Herts.

The redevelopment of the depot, in Tewin Road, is due to be completed next month with new modern facilities including a vehicle wash, workshop, material bays, fuel station and a two-storey carpark and storage areas.

Electric charge points are also available for contractor vehicles and underground cabling has been installed to support a fully electric fleet in the future. The depot will be used by the council’s streetscene contractor, Urbaser and grounds maintenance contractor, Continental Landscapes Ltd.

The other part of the site will be redeveloped and managed by County Hall as a recycling centre, replacing the existing local site at Cole Green on the A414. Work will begin on this part of the site from next month.

WHBC executive member for environment and planning, Cllr Stephen Boulton, said: “We know that our residents and local businesses are really keen recyclers and want to do all they can to help the environment. This new site will deliver on that, providing better facilities and better access, making recycling easier for residents as well as enabling us to operate our services more efficiently."