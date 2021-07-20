Shining star Talia celebrates winning business award

Published: 9:00 PM July 20, 2021

An award-winning Hatfield businesswoman is celebrating after being recognised as a Shining Star.

Talia Zamora was thrilled to receive a 'Shining Star' accolade at the MumsUnLtd awards ceremony held at the Aubrey Park Hotel in Hemel Hempstead.

Outstanding mumpreneurs who deliver excellent business results while balancing their family needs were recognised in the annual award programme, now in its fourth year.

Mums UnLtd is a national business networking company that supports mums to run successful businesses by providing advice, support and business opportunities.

Debbie Gilbert, author of The Successful Mumpreneur and founder of Mums UnLtd, said: "The Shining Star Awards are all about raising the profile of mumpreneurs who have become the backbone of the UK economy.

"Currently, little is done to showcase their achievements. Huge numbers of women find major issues combining full-time employment with raising a family.

"This has seen a significant rise in the number of women setting up a small business “

Talia Zamora, who won a Shining Star business award from MumsUnLtd. - Credit: Zeenat Ahmed-Peto

This is fitting as Talia is a business strategy coach.

Being the mother of two boys, one of whom is neuro-diverse, has helped Talia understand the challenges faced by ambitious people who are also caring for others.

"I am passionate about supporting women to be financially independent and live a life of personal growth and satisfaction.

"The challenges are increased when you have children."

One of Talia’s clients commented: “When I signed on with TaliaZamora.com everything changed... and quickly. Talia got to know me and my biz.

"She gave me simple actionable steps to build on my strengths and fill in the gaps.“

Talia added: “It was the first business event many of us had attended for well over a year and the organisation was spot on.

"There was such a buzz and I was thrilled to find that TaliaZamora.com won a Shining Star for the second year running.

"This really reinforces my desire to help more people achieve business success.“

Talia is being mentored by Helen Froggett-Thomson, from the University of Hertfordshire/Hertfordshire Growth Hub Mentor scheme. This scheme is funded by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership and is available to business owners across the county. Visit www.hertsgrowthhub.com for more details.



