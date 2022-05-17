Jobs created as new entertainment centre opens in Hatfield

10 jobs have been created from the opening of Merkur Slots' new Hatfield venue. - Credit: Merkur Slots

A new entertainment centre has opened in Hatfield, created 10 new jobs in the town.

Leading gaming company Merkur Slots have opened the centre as part of a nationwide programme investing more than £10 million into UK high streets.

“We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Hatfield and the surrounding area, through the creation of these new jobs,” said Mark Schertle, chief operating officer for Merkur.

“Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and having created 400 in 2021, we are aiming to create a further 600 in 2022.”

The new Hatfield venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games.