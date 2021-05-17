May 17th: Uno prepares to welcome more passengers on buses

Published: 12:18 PM May 17, 2021

Uno Bus drivers Greg and 'K' are looking forward to welcoming passengers back on board - Credit: Uno

Drivers at Uno Bus are making sure safety precautions are in place as they welcome passengers back on board.

While services have been running throughout the pandemic, capacity restrictions are now easing in line with other restrictions.

Drivers Greg and K said: "We quickly adjusted to the new way of doing things last year - for example, we had hand sanitisers fitted on our buses for people to use when they travel, and our cleaning team are doing a great job every time buses return to the depot.

"People are also wearing face coverings when they travel, and there’s plenty of fresh air on the buses with the windows open (even better now the weather is getting warmer).

"It’s great to see people getting out and about again as things open up – we’re here when you need us!"

Passengers no longer need to pay with cash, but can now use contactless cards or buy tickets in advance with the Uno Bus app.