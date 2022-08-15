News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Crane hire company with Welwyn Garden City depot goes into administration

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:07 PM August 15, 2022
M&M Administration

M&M Mobile Crane Hire operates a depot in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: M&M Mobile Crane Hire

A crane rental company with a depot in Welwyn Garden City has gone into administration and ceased trading.

M&M Mobile Crane Hire called in the administrators last Friday, when staff across the business were informed and most let go, according to vertikal.net.

Established in 1988, the company is run by the Tierney family and based in Slough. It has depots in Kent, Aylesbury and Welwyn Garden City, and operates a fleet of different cranes available for hire.

The last accounts filed with Companies House for the 12 months to the end of March 2021, show M&M to have a net worth of £2.4 million, and a net working capacity of £576,000.

It is still unclear who the appointed administrator is and what the future holds for the business, but their social media accounts have been deleted, although their website remain.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times has reached out to M&M Mobile Crane Hire for comment, but has yet to receive a response.

Welwyn Garden City News

