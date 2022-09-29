Hatfield sneaker business wins eBay for Business Awards

Loaded Kicks, owned by Troy Bustamante from Hatfield, is a company that sells high value pre-loved sneakers on eBay, - Credit: eBay

A young Hatfield business owner has been crowned winner of the national eBay for Business Awards.

Loaded Kicks, owned by Troy Bustamante, is a company that sells high value pre-loved sneakers on eBay.

Troy beat hundreds of thousands of small and medium sized businesses to become one of six winners at the sixth eBay for Business Awards, an annual awards show celebrating the best and most innovative small businesses on eBay UK.

He won a prize made up of a £10,000 cash grant and business and marketing support for his company to continue to grow.

Troy, now 22, started Loaded Kicks in his second year at the University of Hertfordshire, as a means to make some extra money while he continued to study Business Studies.

Two years on, Troy has almost made a thousand sales and he has also finished his degree and has now turned his side business into a full-time career.

Troy said: "I have always been very passionate about sneakers, so being able to sell them for a living and be surrounded by them on a daily basis is a dream come true!

“eBay has been the perfect platform to help turn my vision into reality and build by business, especially after being invited to take part in eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee programme.

"It has helped provide me and my customers with peace of mind knowing that what we have is the real thing and that we are protected with each transaction."

Launching Loaded Kicks has changed Troy’s life, enabling him to become his own boss and gain financial freedom. He took risks by investing the last of his student finance into a few pairs of Nike Jordans.

“Looking back at when I started Loaded Kicks in 2020 with only a couple pairs of sneakers, I would've never thought that I would be where I am today. It is truly a blessing to have won the Young Upstart Award and I am honoured to be recognised," Troy added.

Murray Lambell, general manager of eBay UK, said: “Each year I’m blown away by the calibre of the small businesses who enter the eBay for Business Awards. This year has been no exception, and I am deeply impressed by each of our winners, including Troy’s business, Loaded Kicks. Congratulations!

“Building a successful business is a fantastic achievement: it takes real knowledge, skill and determination to weather the types of challenges I know our small businesses have faced. While tough times lie ahead, I’ve seen just how resilient our entrepreneurs are - and we will do everything we can to support them.”

To view Loaded Kicks on eBay, go to: https://www.ebay.co.uk/usr/loaded.kicks