Bespoke German-designed kitchen showroom opens in Potters Bar
- Credit: George Rogan
A bespoke German-designed kitchen showroom has opened its door in Potters Bar – much to the excitement of its owners.
Kutchenhaus opened in the High Street on February 14, the 50th UK store opened by the retailer who provide bathroom, bedroom and living room displays as well as kitchens.
Co-owned by Thana Yasotharan, Toma Navickiene and Arminas Navickas, the trio have more than 50 years’ experience in the kitchen and design industry.
“We are incredibly happy to have opened the 50th Kutchenhaus showroom in Potters Bar as the area will benefit from having a quality German product on the market,” said Toma.
“We love the brand, respect the values and its family roots. Our business provides customers with the chance to have their dream kitchen and home designed in one place, which makes it as easy as possible.
“All three of us feel like family and live in the local area so can’t wait to deliver a great quality product to nearby residents as well as being able to hire talent from here and create new jobs.
“There are major plans for the business in the future and right now we want to focus on showing our high quality to Potters Bar and nearby areas. Our showroom is in a prominent part of town and has taken nearly three months to transform.
“We are so excited to finally welcome local customers to see the fantastic displays that are available to them across the home and are eager to see what the next year has in store for us.”
Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, added: “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone after a challenging two years for UK retail.
“The commitment of our franchisees to continue providing a high-quality service with incredible attention to detail is reflected in the growth of the company and satisfaction of our clients.
“We have ambitious growth targets for the future, with expansion plans both within our kitchen ranges and our number of showrooms.
“We wish Thana, Toma and Arminas all the best with their showroom and look forward to watching them succeed over the coming years.”
To find out more, visit uk.kutchenhaus.com.