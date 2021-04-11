John Lewis to reopen Welwyn Garden City store on April 12

Published: 11:44 AM April 11, 2021

John Lewis is reopening its stores in England and Wales from Monday, April 12, including the one in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant

Welwyn Garden City's John Lewis store will reopen on Monday.

With coronavirus restrictions easing and non-essential retail allowed to reopen, the Bridge Road branch of John Lewis is set to open its doors again on April 12, 2021.

A John Lewis Partnership email to customers headlined 'Come on in, our shops are reopening tomorrow' stated: "We're excited to be reopening our shops tomorrow (Monday 12 April), and our Partners are looking forward to welcoming you back."

On its Facebook page, John Lewis & Partners posted: "We’re excited to be reopening on 12 April in England and Wales.

"With safety measures sorted, our Partners are getting everything ready to welcome you through our doors again – to browse, shop, and enjoy the in-store experience.

"We look forward to seeing you soon."

John Lewis Welwyn is set to open at 9.30am. To check opening hours, visit www.johnlewis.com/our-shops/welwyn

Following the closure of the John Lewis in Watford, Welwyn Garden City is now the only John Lewis left in Hertfordshire.

In March, the company revealed that stores in Ashford, Tunbridge Wells, Basingstoke, Chester, Aberdeen, Peterborough, Sheffield and York would close.



