Welwyn Garden City man creates green tea infused spirits
- Credit: Green Genie
The health benefits of green tea are well known - but never before has it been used as an infusion in spirits.
The Green Genie range of vodka and gin is the brainchild of Welwyn Garden City entrepreneur Steve Scutt, who was inspired by his many travels to the Far East, where he embraced Chinese culture.
Never a day went by without him being offered a cup of green tea, and he developed the seed of an idea to use it as a flavouring in other food and drink, which evolved into the idea of creating uniquely flavoured spirits.
A few samples created around a kitchen table later, he sought out a local craft distiller to turn this idea into reality.
The award-winning Black Bridge Distillery on the Luton Hoo Estate is a small, family-owned business specialising in bespoke small batch spirits and unique flavour profiles, and he realised they would be the perfect partner.
The Black Bridge team created a wonderful blend of botanicals sourced from the routes of the historic Silk Road and began infusing with green tea. Several combinations later they found the magic formula that resulted in the citrus-tinged Green Genie Gin.
With this now perfected, thoughts soon turned to a vodka and green tea infusion...
Steve said: "I am such a fan of green tea and have been for many years I often wondered if this flavour would translate well in other drinks and am delighted that our green tea botanicals work so beautifully in these spirits.
"The flavour in the gin and vodka is subtle rather than dominant, and deliberately so, for a smooth and refreshing drink."
The Green Genie team have some firm favourites for inspiration.
Green Genie Spritz:
60ml Green Genie Gin, 150ml Pink Grapefruit soda, splash of Aperol
Build all the ingredients in a balloon gin glass filled with cubed ice. Garnish with pink grapefruit zest
Grounds for Divorce cocktail:
50ml Green Genie Vodka, 20ml Cointreau, 15ml lime juice, 20-40ml raspberry purée, Ginger beer
Pour Green Genie Vodka, Cointreau, lime juice and raspberry purée in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and serve into a glass. Top with ginger beer.
Green Genie have recently been seen at the Knebworth Great British Food Festival, and their products are available online and from Flagship Wines in St Albans and XO in Welwyn.
For more information visit greengeniespirits.com