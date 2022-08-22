News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

Welwyn Garden City man creates green tea infused spirits

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 7:17 AM August 22, 2022
The Grounds for Divorce cocktail using Green Genie vodka.

The Grounds for Divorce cocktail using Green Genie vodka. - Credit: Green Genie

The health benefits of green tea are well known - but never before has it been used as an infusion in spirits.

The Green Genie range of vodka and gin is the brainchild of Welwyn Garden City entrepreneur Steve Scutt, who was inspired by his many travels to the Far East, where he embraced Chinese culture.

Never a day went by without him being offered a cup of green tea, and he developed the seed of an idea to use it as a flavouring in other food and drink, which evolved into the idea of creating uniquely flavoured spirits.

A few samples created around a kitchen table later, he sought out a local craft distiller to turn this  idea into reality.

The award-winning Black Bridge Distillery on the Luton Hoo Estate is a small, family-owned business specialising in bespoke small batch spirits and unique flavour profiles, and he realised they would be the perfect partner.

The Black Bridge team created a wonderful blend of botanicals sourced from the routes of the historic Silk Road and began infusing with green tea. Several combinations later they found the magic formula that resulted in the citrus-tinged Green Genie Gin.

With this now perfected, thoughts soon turned to a vodka and green tea infusion...

Steve Scutt from WGC, founder of Green Genie Spirits.

Steve Scutt from WGC, founder of Green Genie Spirits. - Credit: Green Genie

Most Read

  1. 1 Hertfordshire school term dates for pupils and parents in 2022 and 2023
  2. 2 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022
  3. 3 Disney's Encanto, The Greatest Showman and Spider-Man movie set for free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre
  1. 4 Fleeing Ukrainians embraced by Hertfordshire business community
  2. 5 Food supplements worth £100s stolen from Holland and Barrett shop
  3. 6 Better but Welwyn Garden City's FA Cup hopes end in derby defeat
  4. 7 Potters Bar Town bounce back in style to thump Billericay Town
  5. 8 Tewin Classic Car and Craft Show returns this month
  6. 9 Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City
  7. 10 Crowds rock up and rock out at free music festival Rock at the Castle in Hertford

Steve said: "I am such a fan of green tea and have been for many years I often wondered if this flavour would translate well in other drinks and am delighted that our green tea botanicals work so beautifully in these spirits.

"The flavour in the gin and vodka is subtle rather than dominant, and deliberately so, for a smooth and refreshing drink."

The Green Genie team have some firm favourites for inspiration.

Green Genie Spritz:

60ml Green Genie Gin, 150ml Pink Grapefruit soda, splash of Aperol

Build all the ingredients in a balloon gin glass filled with cubed ice. Garnish with pink grapefruit zest

Grounds for Divorce cocktail:

50ml Green Genie Vodka, 20ml Cointreau, 15ml lime juice, 20-40ml raspberry purée, Ginger beer

Pour Green Genie Vodka, Cointreau, lime juice and raspberry purée in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and serve into a glass. Top with ginger beer.

Green Genie have recently been seen at the Knebworth Great British Food Festival, and their products are available online and from Flagship Wines in St Albans and XO in Welwyn.

For more information visit greengeniespirits.com

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

M&M Administration

Crane hire company with Welwyn Garden City depot goes into administration

Dan Mountney

person
Cromer Hyde Lane in Lemsford has overgrown tree branches and hedgerows.

Updated

Overgrown country lane 'is danger' to users, says mother

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Junior, aged 17, who is from Hatfield and has links to St Albans

Missing People

Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hertfordshire County Council has warned of floods if thunderstorms hit the county after a long dry spell (File picture)

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire under Met Office yellow warning for storms

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon