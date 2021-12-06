A Welwyn Garden City businessman has welcomed new government-backed training to help small businesses thrive again, and is urging other leaders to reach their full potential.

Richard Pether, director of Rotech Machines Ltd, has praised the Help to Grow: Management course now being delivered by leading business schools.

Richard joined his nearest course at Brunel University in West London, and says it has given him the tools and knowledge to help drive his business’s growth.

He explained: “Any help in developing our plans is always welcome and this seemed like an ideal scheme.

“The fixed time slots for lessons are very helpful and allow me to plan around the course and day-to-day work commitments, while also finding time for coursework.

“The access to a mentor to discuss matters specific to my business was particularly useful and having the chance to meet in person is hugely important. If you’re interested in signing up, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Rotech designs, manufactures and distributes products which provide coding and marking, such as dates and reference numbers, for packaging in the food, pharmaceutical, medical and industrial sectors.

Richard signed up for Help to Grow: Management to develop his plans for expanding Rotech, and in doing so attract new customers and staff.

The course is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses in the UK that employ between five and 249 employees, and is delivered by leading business schools, accredited by the Small Business Charter, from across the UK.

The course is worth £7,110 per participant but is 90 per cent subsidised by the government, meaning business leaders pay just £750 for tailored, high-quality business training.

Business leaders can benefit from 50 hours of in-depth training, one-to-one business mentoring, and the opportunity to grow their business fast. They can take part around existing work commitments and access learning through a blend of online and face-to-face sessions.

The course covers financial management, strategies for growth and innovation, digital adoption and responsible business practices. It features inspirational business leaders and the opportunity to learn alongside local peers, with access to a national alumni network.

To find out more about Help to Grow: Management and to register for a course near you visit gov.uk/helptogrow.



