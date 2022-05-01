Hertfordshire business community rallies for Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce CEO Briege Leahy with the £1,000 cheque for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. - Credit: Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce

Generous members of the Hertfordshire business community have shown their support for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Old Hatfield-based Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce has raised £1,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Donations were collected at a Chamber lunch event at Ware Priory in March, as well as the Diamond Club lunch held at Knebworth Barns, attended by Paul Graham, GB managing director at Britvic.

The Diamond Club brings together large organisations situated throughout the county, from both the public and private sector, with a vested interest in the county and beyond.

At Diamond Club lunches, members attend thought-provoking, content led discussions featuring influential speakers.

Briege Leahy, CEO of Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “At a time when we are all saddened, shocked and appalled by what we are witnessing in Ukraine, our thoughts are predominantly with all those who have been and continue to be affected by this lawless conflict.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all those members of the Hertfordshire business community, that through this tragedy, have come together to support those in desperate need.

“Without their generous donations we could not have raised this fantastic total.”

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities to raise funds rapidly and effectively during times of crisis overseas.

Together, the DEC charities and their local partners are currently in Ukraine and neighbouring countries providing aid in the form of food, water, shelter, and medical assistance.

The money raised by the Herts business community can be used in the following ways:

£30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month

£50 could provide blankets for four families

£100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month

Briege Leahy added: “The donation made by members of the Hertfordshire Chamber reflects the hugely generous response of the UK public towards people affected by the conflict in Ukraine, where the devastating conflict continues to force people to flee their homes and cross the border into neighbouring countries.”

Established in 1924, Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce is the largest independent business support organisation within the county and is working to bolster the long term, economic prosperity, and success of the local economy by championing the county and its businesses.

Its offices are in York House, Salisbury Square, Old Hatfield.

Anybody who would like to support or find out more about the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal can do so by visiting www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

For more information about the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, visit www.hertschamber.com.