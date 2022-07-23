A Hertfordshire business network is at the forefront of the county’s drive to achieve net zero by 2050.

Fourteen members of the Chamber of Commerce are creating a cross-industry focus group under the Herts Chamber’s Go Green and Grow campaign.

The initiative will encourage businesses across the county to share their knowledge and experience of the steps they have already taken on the road to reaching net zero.

Chamber CEO Briege Leahy said: “We want Hertfordshire businesses to lead the way in carbon efficiency and with the increasing pace of new legislation impacting firms in this area, understanding what steps can and need to be taken is critical.”

Briege Leahy, CEO at Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce

Hertfordshire County Council made a pledge in its Sustainable Strategy in 2020 to be a net-zero greenhouse gas county before 2050, the target set by the Government.

The Go Green and Grow group’s first aim is to support organisations in achieving accreditation for their Scope 1 and 2 emissions reporting.

These are the emissions a company owns or has control over; for instance, from premises or vehicles and from the consumption of electricity.

The group will be delivering an interactive workshop at the Hertfordshire Chamber’s Sustainability Conference in October when delegates will be invited to take the relevant information to start their emissions reporting on the day.

Briege said: “As a county, we face a huge challenge to reduce our emissions. But we have members who have already taken the first steps and their skills and expertise will be invaluable in supporting others.

“It isn’t just about ticking the boxes for reporting legislation, it’s about taking action to protect our county for future generations.”

The first businesses joining the focus group are Apsley Paper Trail Trust; Boffin Lab; CAE Technologies; Cariad Marketing; Croft Communications; Ecoserve; Estu; Old Hatfield-based Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce; Hillier Hopkins; JPA Workspaces; KGK Genix; Net Zero International, Rothamsted Research; and SA Law.

The Chamber’s Sustainability Conference is at Rothamsted Enterprises, Harpenden, on Friday, October 21. For more information on click here.

Based at York House in Salisbury Square, Old Hatfield, Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce is working to bolster the long-term economic prosperity and success of the local economy by championing the county and its businesses.

For more information about the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, visit www.hertschamber.com.

