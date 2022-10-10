New businesses move into £45m Hatfield High View development

There were plenty of smiles as Bob’s Family Butchers, The Rise Hair Salon, Max’s Kebabs, and Happy Valley Takeaway collected their keys. - Credit: WHBC

Four businesses have moved into their new commercial units at Hatfield’s £45m High View development.

Bob’s Family Butchers, The Rise Hair Salon, Max’s Kebabs, and Happy Valley Takeaway are the latest to pick up their keys and join the growing 146-home south Hatfield community, just off Bishop's Rise.

“We are very excited to be moving into new premises which are not too far from our current location with over 60 years as a butcher at the present address,” said Mark Burley of Bob’s Family Butchers.

“Our new shop allows us the opportunity to expand our current ranges and introduce many new lines as we increase the deli counter considerably.

“Christmas this year will be our last in our current shop and then we will open at new location facing directly onto Bishops Rise in January 2023, with a completely new look and outlook.”

The Rise, formerly known as High View Hairdressers and Just for Men Barbers, has been trading in Hatfield for since the 1950s, and owner Bashar Edais is excited about revamping the salon.

“I’ve been very fortunate to have been allocated a space right at the front of the development,” he said.

“It’s exciting to have this opportunity to move into a newly built unit – it’s given us a chance to rebrand and revamp the salon and we will be on the doorstep of everyone in the new Hatfield Rise accommodation.”

Cllr Tony Kingsbury, leader of Welwyn Hatfield Borough, added: “We are delighted to see this community go from strength to strength with each business adding to a thriving and growing economy for south Hatfield.

“We are determined, with our long-term priorities, to provide opportunities to local, independent businesses through managed growth and are delighted to see our plans taking shape.

“The retail units offer a superb location, which is just south of the town centre, minutes from the Galleria Shopping Centre, the University of Hertfordshire, and the Hatfield Business Park.

“They provide a great opportunity to get into an area of potential growth. The size of the development and the significant improvements to the immediate surrounding area are steadily creating an amazing new community.”