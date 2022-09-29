Exciting new Shoeaholics store opens at The Galleria

A new Shoeaholics store has opened at The Galleria in Hatfield, much to the delight of the outlet and its shoppers.

The 2,950 sqft store opened on the lower level on September 10, with Shoeaholics the outlet destination for Kurt Geiger and Carvela shoes, bags and accessories, as well as stocking a huge variety of brands including Miss KG, Solea, Steve Madden and more.

“We are thrilled to add Shoeaholics to our line-up at The Galleria,” said Tim Stirling, centre director at The Galleria.

“The store has opened at a perfect time, with our visitors looking for their new autumn footwear and the busy Christmas shopping period ahead.”

Ross Warden, retail director at Shoeaholics, added: “We are delighted to have opened at The Galleria and to have the Shoeaholics brand reach a new audience.

“The Galleria is a great shopping and leisure destination, and we are delighted to be able to showcase the best that Shoeaholics has to offer its guests.”