Hatfield Asda reopens back door following successful campaign

A campaign to make Hatfield's Asda more accessible for disabled and less able customers has been successful.

The Hatfield-based superstore has reopened its back door, after repeated requests from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council (WHBC) and Lib Dem Hatfield Town Council councillor Tim Rowse, who also started a petition that gained 104 signatures.

"Keeping the back door closed makes it far less accessible for disabled and less mobile customers." - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Liberal Democrats

A spokesperson from WHBC said: "We received a response last week from their property team saying they would look into it.

"We understand that exit routes in some Asda stores were closed to assist with Covid measures but with the relaxing of these rules, we’re delighted the town centre doors in the Hatfield store have now been re-opened.

After repeated attempts to contact Asda (Hatfield), we received a response last week from their property team and are delighted that the town centre doors in the Hatfield store have now been re-opened! 🎉🙌 pic.twitter.com/Hgz6DJaRtL — Welwyn Hatfield (@WelHatCouncil) February 7, 2022

"We know the closure of these doors were a big concern for residents and local businesses so this is great news for the community. It will be of huge benefit to our older residents, those with mobility issues as well as the other businesses in the town centre.

"We’d like to thank everyone who helped raise awareness of this issue."