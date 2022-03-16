Employees consider legal action after cyber-attack on food manufacturer

35 Greencore employees are considering action after personal information was breached during a cyber-attack. - Credit: Google Maps

Employees of a food manufacturer with a site in Hatfield are considering legal action after a cyber-attack led to a serious data breach.

In a letter sent last month, Greencore Group PLC admitted to experiencing IT disruption last December, with information on staff such as their roles, salaries, and personal information like bank account details and National Insurance numbers accessed.

35 people are now working with specialist data breach law firm Hayes Connor over the incident.

“The information we have received is hugely concerning and further answers are clearly needed,” said Christine Sabino, a legal specialist representing those affected.

“Greencore claims there is no evidence that data has been misused, but there is no way to tell for certain that this is the case. No guarantees can be provided about the future either.

“This company employs thousands of people across a range of sites, but no real indication has been provided on how many have been affected.

“While we have heard first-hand from a number of people worried by these developments, there will likely be many more who are also concerned about what has happened.

“Employers have a duty to ensure that incredibly sensitive information is kept safe and secure, so this type of incident warrants a significant investigation.

“We have started to make our own enquiries into the case and are determined to ensure that our clients get the answers and justice they deserve.”

In a statement, a Greencore spokesman said: “We take matters of data security extremely seriously and as a business we had prepared for potential IT incidents of this type, knowing that they were on the rise.

“In December 2021, Greencore was subject to such an IT security incident but we were able to follow our incident response planning, taking immediate action to contain the incident and secure our systems.

"We’ve also been working alongside a team of IT forensic experts who continue to investigate the incident. They identified evidence suggesting some data was accessed by the unauthorised third party behind the incident.

"We have therefore been notifying those involved, which does include our current and former employees.

“We’ve been working hard to ensure they are fully supported by the business, offering free access to credit and/or identity monitoring services for 12 months and putting in place a team to answer questions they may have.”