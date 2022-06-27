Grant Shapps unveils specialist printing production facilities

A new specialist printing press has been unveiled by Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps at a WGC business.

The new equipment is at the production site of cable, wire and pipe label-manufacturer Silver Fox in Swallowfields.

Congratulating Silver Fox on its enterprise and initiative in competing efficiently and effectively in terms of quality and cost with international producers in this field, Mr Shapps said: “Silver Fox’s continuing investment and innovation in cable labelling is an example of the enterprise culture which, in Silver Fox’s case, is not only winning business in world markets such as North America but also as far afield as India and Vietnam, while also providing increasing employment opportunities at home.

“I’m delighted to be able to help celebrate this success today and I’m sure that these new facilities and resources will provide the impetus for further expansion from Silver Fox in the future – giving rise to even more prosperity in the local community.”

The new printing press, made by Nilpeter, which measures over 10 metres in length, is uniquely configured to meet the growing needs of an expanding market and an expanding product range. It will allow Silver Fox to address enquiries with more rapidity and help to make the company even more competitive across the globe - with everything made in-house.

With increasing demand both in the UK and internationally, Silver Fox is now ideally placed to support its growing customer base across the globe, ensuring increased sales and staffing to support this growth.

Managing director Nick Michaelson said: “These new machines, allied to our increasingly knowledgeable and skilful local workforce, will further help us grow our presence in our niche market of labelling solutions – as well as cement our place as the UK’s only carbon-negative manufacturer of cable labels.

“The significant investments – in both plant and people - we’ve made over the last few years have greatly expanded our production capacity, bringing benefits not just to Silver Fox, but also to the whole engineering industry, offering users of Silver Fox labelling solutions unique time-saving options which, for a time-critical project, can literally turn time into profit.”

With its labels being used by many sectors within the transport industry, including Network Rail and Transport for London, it was appropriate that the transport secretary should officially open Silver Fox’s new facilities, especially as he is MP for the local area.