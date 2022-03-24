News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
MP praises work of Chamber of Commerce in creating best possible business environment

Matt Adams

Published: 1:00 PM March 24, 2022
Herts Chamber of Commerce Grant Shapps visit.

Grant Shapps, Welwyn Hatfield MP and Secretary of State for Transport with the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce team at their new office in Hatfield. - Credit: Danny Loo

The role Herts Chamber of Commerce plays in the county's economic development has been praised by Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps during a visit to the organisation.

The Secretary of State for Transport praised the work of the Chamber in supporting industry across the county, singling out chief executive Briege Leahy’s direction as instrumental to its members’ positive emergence from the pandemic. 

He said: “The Chamber and I share the same aim – namely, making Welwyn Hatfield and Hertfordshire the best possible business environment. Local businesses of all sizes are the lifeblood of my constituency, providing jobs and vital services, and the Chamber’s role in supporting many of them is invaluable." 

Grant Shapps visited the Chamber’s new offices at York House in Hatfield, a part of his constituency, to draw attention to the county’s progressive adoption of electric vehicle technology and sustainability schemes, as well as to highlight regional east-west and west-east travel challenges. 

Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield are leading the way in electric vehicle charger provision, the politician explained, adding that the area’s proximity to London made it an ideal location for businesses. 

They also discussed the Chamber’s business initiatives, including the second cycle of the Entrepreneur Foundation; a campaign dedicated to identifying entrepreneurs and helping them turn their concepts into reality. 

Commenting on the MP’s visit, Briege said: “We enjoyed giving Grant a tour of our new office and grasped the opportunity to tell him all about our work, as well as discussing some of the challenges faced by businesses based in Hertfordshire. 

“Our programme of activities is dedicated to overcoming obstacles and addressing the opportunities raised by the Secretary of State, assisting the Chamber’s more than 800 members in their pursuit of operating profitable businesses.” 

Its expertise in organisational development, training, marketing and sales helps local businesses within the community to grow and expand, while a range of membership benefits and networking opportunities helps members grow their profile and connect with other businesses locally, nationally and globally.  

For more information about the Hertfordshire Chamber of Commerce, visit  hertschamber.com.    

Grant Shapps
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

