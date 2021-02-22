What can open when under lockdown exit plan

Published: 9:08 PM February 22, 2021 Updated: 9:24 PM February 22, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his four stage lockdown exit plan during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus on Monday, February 22, 2021. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined the Government's four step roadmap to end COVID-19 lockdown.

The PM made a statement to the House of Commons setting out the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions in England over the coming months.

So how does the timetable affect Hertfordshire's tourism and hospitality sector?

When will cinemas and theatres open? When can you get a haircut? When will museums and libraries reopen? When can you pop to the gym?

Here's a guide to the four-step exit plan.

Step One – From March 8

Schools and colleges to open for all students.

Stay at home order remains in place.

People can meet one other person outside for recreation. Household only indoors.

Funerals for 30 people, and weddings for six people allowed.

Step One – From March 29

People can meet outdoors, subject to the rule of six, or provided no more than two households are meeting. No household mixing indoors.

People will no longer be legally required to stay at home but should still work from home if they can and minimise travel.

Outdoor sport and leisure facilities, such as tennis or basketball courts and open air swimming pools, can open, and formally organised sports can restart.

Step 2 - leisure & holidays



🏋️‍♀️Indoor gyms

🦒Outdoor attractions eg theme parks & zoos

🌅Staycations in self-contained accommodation



Step Two – No earlier than April 12

Self-contained accommodation will open for individuals or household groups only. Domestic overnight stays allowed.

Non-essential retail can open.

Pubs and restaurants will begin to open for outdoor hospitality, without curfew, and no requirement for people to order a substantial meal.

Outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas can open.

Personal care premises including hairdressers and barbers to open.

Funerals for 30 people and weddings for 15 people.

Indoor leisure, including gyms, open for use individually or within household groups.

Step 3 - indoor leisure, holidays & spectator events



Hotels, B&Bs and hostels open

Indoor fitness classes and adult team sports indoor will return

Step Three – No earlier than May 17

People will be able to meet indoors, subject to the rule of six, or provided no more than two households are meeting.

Pubs and restaurants will open for indoor service.

Hotels, guest houses and B&Bs can open.

Indoor entertainment and attractions can open.

Remaining outdoor entertainment, including performances.

Cinemas and theatres will open with social distancing.

Some large events – capacity limits apply.

Indoor events: audiences with 1,000 people or 50% capacity

Outdoor seated events: the lower of 10,000 or 25%

Outdoor events not seated: up to 4,000 or 50%

Weddings and significant life events for 30 people.

International travel will not resume before May 17, subject to review.

Under step 3 fans are back with higher caps than under the previous tiering system



Smaller venues up to 4,000 or 50% capacity

Large venues can have up to 10,000 or 25%



Step Four – No earlier than June 21

All limits on social contact will be lifted.

Larger events will be able to take place.

No legal limit on all life events.

Remaining businesses, including nightclubs, will open.

Step 4 - Full audiences



We aim to remove the remaining restrictions allowing full theatres, sports & business events subject to public health & outcome of reviews (hard to open sectors & 1m SD)



Not before 21st June



As well as the four steps outlined above, there will be four reviews. These will:

Look at whether having a vaccine or a negative test result can reduce restrictions on social contact. Pilot the impact of testing and reduced social distancing on events. Looking at how to facilitate more inbound and outbound travel – to report back by April 12. Review social distancing measures, such as the one-metre-plus rule, rules on face coverings, and working from home – to report back by June 21.



