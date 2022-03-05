Hatfield dentist bids to expand surgery

Plans have been submitted for the expansion of a Hatfield dental surgery.

Distinctly Dental, in Manor Parade, Hatfield, has submitted proposals for change of use for a ground floor flat into a dental surgery to allow for the extension of the existing facilities.

Consultation on the plans ends on March 16.

Distinctly Dental describes itself as a modern high tech private dental practice constantly training in advanced dental techniques.

For full details on the proposals, visit planning.welhat.gov.uk/planning/display/6/2022/0331/FULL