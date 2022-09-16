News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

Welwyn Hatfield Times announces exciting Exchange & Mart partnership to enhance motoring content

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 4:28 PM September 16, 2022
The WHT has teamed up with Exchange & Mart.

The WHT has teamed up with Exchange & Mart. - Credit: Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is set to transform motoring content across its print and digital platforms amid an exciting partnership with Exchange & Mart.

Readers can expect to see a complete revamp of motoring stories and classified ads.

The WHT has a rich history of delivering exceptional content across current affairs, local news, property, and sport, and will now have unrivalled motoring content to match.

Buckle up for best-in-class motoring commentary including new road tests and car reviews.

With more than 200,000 vehicles on site, readers will be able to access a host of local and national delivery vehicles.

The partnership will make the WHT the home of the most comprehensive selection of vehicles in Hertfordshire.

Exchange & Mart have been at the forefront of the classified automotive industry for more than 100 years, never swaying from its core mission of helping car buyers find their perfect vehicle.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ex-pupil launches £300,000 compensation claim against school over serious elbow injury
  2. 2 Megan's restaurant to open in former Halfords unit
  3. 3 Woman in her 70s robbed outside Hatfield Tesco
  1. 4 Paedophile duped by police sting at Galleria
  2. 5 Man in his 80s dies during crash with wall of Welwyn Garden City property
  3. 6 Welwyn Hatfield bin collections 'move forward' for Queen's funeral
  4. 7 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
  5. 8 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  6. 9 Former Oaklands College student makes it onto Forbes 30 list
  7. 10 WGC pedestrian and cycle improvements experience delays

Advertising for Local Car Dealerships in Herts

The new partnership is great news for local dealers and provides the perfect opportunity to place your vehicles in front of a local audience.

To find out more about how you can advertise your vehicles and increase your local visibility email motors.support@localiq.co.uk  or call 01202 036211


Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing in Hatfield.

Updated

Man arrested in Hatfield after town centre knife incident

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in the A1(M) tunnel beneath The Galleria (Hatfield) at around 4.15pm today (September 12)

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: 'Police incident' shuts A1(M) at Hatfield

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
McDonald's in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, where a teenager was assaulted

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Teenager 'robbed and assaulted' in Welwyn Garden City

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Darryl Harding is on trial at St Albans Crown Court.

Driver on Snapchat seconds before killing cyclist found guilty

Dan Mountney

person