Estate agent and funeral director donate Easter treats to hospital

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:00 PM April 2, 2021   
A Knebworth estate agent and a Hatfield funeral director donated Easter eggs to Lister Hospital in Stevenage

A Knebworth estate agent and a Hatfield funeral director donated Easter eggs to Lister Hospital in Stevenage - Credit: Darren Gilbert

A Knebworth estate agent and a Hatfield funeral director joined forces to donate over 1,000 Easter eggs, toys and colouring art packs to Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Since 2016, Darren Gilbert of Mather Marshall estate agents and Justin Burgess, owner of J J Burgess & Sons have teamed up to collect donations from local businesses.

Initially they only gathered donations for the children's ward, but the project has grown year on year, and now they also donate to adult wards, cancer wards and to NHS staff.

Darren said they were "totally overwhelmed" by the amount they collected, and added: "We cannot thank the community enough for coming together like they always do.

"Without your support this would not have been as successful as it has been, and when called upon you responded in volumes that we never expected.

"The NHS staff, trust and cancer wards will be wearing a smile this Easter. Thank you."

