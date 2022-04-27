News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar good causes benefit from councillors' donations

Matt Adams

Published: 8:00 AM April 27, 2022
Committee members of Christmas in Potters Bar.

Committee members of Christmas in Potters Bar. Picture: supplied by Lynette Sullivan - Credit: Lynette Sullivan

Christmas in Potters Bar and improvements to a school's library are just some of the local community projects to benefit from a council awards scheme.

Hertsmere Borough Council's Ward Improvement Initiative Scheme (WIIS) gives each of their 39 councillors £500 to spend on local projects throughout the year.

Cllr Meenal Sachdev, portfolio holder for community, leisure, culture and health, said: "Our Ward Improvement Initiative Scheme is all about funding small projects in local areas to benefit active communities.

"The most recent group of schemes to receive support really shows the wide range of the programmes and activities that can benefit from this funding.”

Hertsmere borough councillors have allocated just over £14,000 worth of WIIS grants to groups and organisations that are actively supporting the community.

Among the recipients were Christmas in Potters Bar, the group responsible for organising and installing festive lights in the town for Jubilee decorations, and Potters Bar Green School for improvements to their library.

