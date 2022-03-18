Welwyn Garden City businessman wins lifetime achievement award

Dale Emery (centre) collects his award from Ed Balls and Katina Read. - Credit: Paul Botterill

A Welwyn Garden City businessman has won a lifetime achievement award after more than half a century of at his company.

Dale Emery has worked for rope cleat designers Clamcleat Ltd for the last 51 years, with his dedication recognised as he won the award at British Marine Innovate to Succeed conference held in Birmingham.

Dale was presented with his Boating Business Lifetime Achievement Award by Katina Read from Boating Business and former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

“This award was completely unexpected,” Dale admitted.

“Once I had got over my surprise, I was delighted with the glass trophy, which will look good in our meeting room.

“This award also reflects the support I have had over the years from my family and the people at Clamcleat Ltd.”

Clamcleat Ltd manufacture a wide variety of rope holding devices for a number of marine activities, including sailing, windsurfing and kite surfing.