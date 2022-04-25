Charity awards shortlist slot for Potters Bar foundation

An independent charity based in Potters Bar has been highlighted for its work in the social care sector.

The CareTech Foundation, located in Darkes Lane, has been shortlisted for the Corporate Foundation of the Year in the prestigious Third Sector Business Charity Awards 2022.

The foundation receives an annual donation of 2.5% pre-tax profit from CareTech plc, the founding corporation and leading social care provider for adults and children’s services in the UK, which it uses to support communities in the UK and overseas by championing the social care sector, care workers and and those living in care.

Since the foundation was established five years ago, its successes have included a partnership with British Asian Trust to support 16.8 million people in Pakistan with their mental health concerns during the pandemic through social media engagement; developing the first ever digital pathway planning resource for care leavers with Barnado's; and working with The Prince’s Trust to help 10,000 young people gain employment in health and social care.

The foundation has also awarded over £330,000 to help staff, friends, families, service users and local communities, ranging from supporting local youth sports teams to buy new kits, repairing mobility scooters for a staff member’s parent, matching fundraising efforts of staff for their chosen charities and paying essential bills due to illness or isolation.

Another important element of the foundation’s work is in collaboration with care sector professionals, specifically the staff of CareTech plc, creating opportunities for staff to be involved in mentoring and hosting 45 young people from EY Foundation’s employability programmes; providing high-level engagement for mental health providers to meet care staff on the ground in Pakistan; and getting involved in Birkbeck University’s world-first ToddlerLab to support research of neurodevelopmental disorders in babies and toddlers.

CareTech Foundation chief executive Jonathan Freeman said: “To be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is outstanding recognition for the work of the foundation. I am very much looking forward to attending the awards ceremony where I hope the culmination of the foundation’s five years of hard work and commitment to social impact is recognised even further with an award win.”

The Third Sector Business Charity Award finals will take place on May 19 at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square.