Former premises of Hatfield barber could become takeaway

The Continental Barber in Hatfield has now closed. - Credit: Google

A former Hatfield hair salon could be transformed into a hot food takeaway and home delivery service.

Plans have been unveiled to convert 24 Market Place into two units with a change of use from salon to takeaway.

The premises was previously occupied by The Continental Barber, which described itself as a traditional barber's shop, and according to social media had been operating in Hatfield since 1959.

Consultation on the scheme comes to an end on May 24 - see https://planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2022/0909/FULL for further details.