Concern rising as energy costs put businesses at risk

Welwyn Garden City BID is going all they can to help businesses with rising costs. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

Concern is rising about the future of businesses in Welwyn Hatfield as the devastating impact of soaring energy bills begins to take its toll.

Since businesses are not covered by the Ofgem energy price cap, many are expecting to see their bills skyrocket by 400 per cent in the coming months.

Welwyn Garden City BID manager Nicola Wolff told the Welwyn Hatfield Times that while businesses are doing currently doing ‘okay’, there is real concern about what the coming months could bring, especially with prices set to rise again later this year.

"Times are obviously hard for everyone, but businesses in Welwyn Garden City generally seem to be doing okay at the moment,” she said.

“No one is thriving though, and I think the fear at the moment is what is to come. There are quite a few businesses on the high street that we are likely to lose at some point, and that is very worrying.”

The BID are providing support where possible, with Nicola adding: “We are trying all we can to help.

“We’ve reduced the BID levy so we are taking the hit on that. We’ve put initiatives in place to provide support, introduced a system that allows businesses to network and improve their recruitment and help them with any legal costs.”

While an energy price cap has been introduced to support homes, businesses are not covered and have had to face rising gas and electricity costs much earlier.

But a scheme set to be introduced by new Prime Minister Liz Truss could see energy costs frozen at around the current price cap level of £1,971 until up to 2024, and this is expected to include businesses.

Nicola believes the government support will go a long way, but has called on councils to do more.

“I understand there is help coming the way of businesses from the government, but I think local councils need to be more creative in how they help,” she said.

“We need to see more flexibility in some of legislation to allow lower rents and more support.”

Welwyn Hatfield MP Grant Shapps is keen to assure people support is on the way: “I fully understand the level of concern of my constituents over the rising cost of living and energy bills.

“I also welcome the new Prime Minister’s recent comments in which she said that she will act swiftly to relieve pressure on bill payers.

“This is an issue that needs addressing head-on, and Liz has promised to deliver a plan that will help people through the winter, tackle the root causes of the current energy crisis, and grow the economy.”