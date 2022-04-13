On the buses: get a ticket to drive with Uno

Have you ever wanted to become a bus driver? - Credit: Uno

Ding! Ding! Have you ever fancied getting behind the wheel of a bus and help transport customers across the county?

Uno, which runs bus services throughout Hertfordshire, is holding a recruitment open day at Angerland Park and Ride in South Way, Hatfield and is inviting members of the public to come along and find out about bus driving job opportunities.

You'll even have a chance to drive a Uno bus yourself!

There is currently a shortage of around 7,000 drivers across the bus and coach industry and the aim of this open day is to highlight the job opportunities available in Hertfordshire and find out why so many people enjoy their careers as a bus driver.

Being a bus driver means playing an essential role keeping people connected with friends and family, making sure they can access essential services, and travel to work, education or other training opportunities.

Head of operations Richard Todd said: “We want to encourage people to consider a job as a bus driver and we invite everyone to attend this open day to find out more about the job opportunities available.

"Buses are a vital form of transport and many people rely on them to make their day to day journeys as well as for making longer trips.

"We want people to come along and find out more about our inclusive, ambitious company and see if becoming a bus driver is for them.”

The recruitment event is on Saturday April 23, from 10am to 3pm.

There will be opportunities to try driving one of Uno's buses – even if you currently only hold a car driving licence – and chat with the team to find out more about becoming a bus driver. Tea, coffee and snacks will also be available. Uno are able to offer part-time and school term-time only positions too, which can fit around existing commitments people may have.