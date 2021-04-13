News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

Brookmans Park pub celebrates welcoming back visitors on April 12

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM April 13, 2021   
Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests - Credit: Eames Photography

Brookmans pub has reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions ease, with more outdoor space for drinking and dining.

The pub in Bradmore Green, Brookmans Park now has a new covered space outdoors, allowing twice as many guests to be welcomed outside.

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests - Credit: Eames Photography

General manager Ed O'Neill said: "We have been working really hard to be ready for the big day when we can finally open our doors again and we are so happy that the day has finally arrived!

Ed O'Neill, general manager of Brookmans in Brookmans Park

Ed O'Neill, general manager of Brookmans in Brookmans Park - Credit: Brookmans

"We've all missed being able to do what we love the most - looking after our guests and serving them plenty of the good stuff.

"The changes we have made at the pub mean we'll be able to do just that, and do it really well, whatever the weather. 

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests - Credit: Eames Photography

You may also want to watch:

"We've created the ideal setting for people to celebrate getting back together again, whether it's meeting friends for a drink, having cocktails or coming over for Sunday lunch.

"We promise you a fantastic time."

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests - Credit: Eames Photography

Most Read

  1. 1 Residents urged to comment on Wheat Quarter proposals
  2. 2 Care home resident celebrates 102nd birthday
  3. 3 'Dangerous' man imprisoned for sexual assault in Hatfield
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert postponed until July 2022
  3. 6 John Lewis to reopen Welwyn Garden City store on April 12
  4. 7 RSPCA appeal to help seriously injured 'miracle cat' Trudie after she's hit by a bus
  5. 8 Which pubs are reopening in Welwyn and Hatfield on April 12?
  6. 9 Brookmans Park pub reopens with more outdoor space for eating and drinking
  7. 10 Hatfield United up and running in Herts County League cup after defeat of Hertford Heath
Lockdown Easing

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Boarded up: 22 Parkway in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nina Morgan

JD Wetherspoons lists building in town centre for sale

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
A schematic CGI of the proposed Hertswood Studios film and TV studios.

Film

Plans for 'largest film studio in the UK' revealed for Herts

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
CEO and trustee Lynn Whitnall at Paradise Wildlife Park.

Video

From 'the worst zoo in the UK' to popular Paradise Wildlife Park

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Faraz Bucha court fine

Rogue landlord hit with record £90,000 fine for safety failings

Dan Mountney

person
Comments powered by Disqus