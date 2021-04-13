Brookmans Park pub celebrates welcoming back visitors on April 12

Published: 9:00 AM April 13, 2021

Brookmans pub in Brookmans Park has expanded its outdoor seating area to accommodate more guests - Credit: Eames Photography

Brookmans pub has reopened its doors as lockdown restrictions ease, with more outdoor space for drinking and dining.

The pub in Bradmore Green, Brookmans Park now has a new covered space outdoors, allowing twice as many guests to be welcomed outside.

General manager Ed O'Neill said: "We have been working really hard to be ready for the big day when we can finally open our doors again and we are so happy that the day has finally arrived!

Ed O'Neill, general manager of Brookmans in Brookmans Park - Credit: Brookmans

"We've all missed being able to do what we love the most - looking after our guests and serving them plenty of the good stuff.

"The changes we have made at the pub mean we'll be able to do just that, and do it really well, whatever the weather.

"We've created the ideal setting for people to celebrate getting back together again, whether it's meeting friends for a drink, having cocktails or coming over for Sunday lunch.

"We promise you a fantastic time."