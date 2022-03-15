New beer tasting room coming to Welwyn Garden City this summer

Bedtime Beers is set to open in Howardsgate on June 18. - Credit: Stephan O'Shea

An exciting new beer tasting room with street food and live music is coming to Welwyn Garden City this summer.

Bedtime Beers is set to open on June 18 at 66 Howardsgate in the town centre, with a wide range of craft beers on tap and other drinks for punters to enjoy.

Stephan O'Shea is the man behind the exciting new venture, and has long dreamed of opening a tasting room.

“My dream is to open a beer tasting room in Welwyn Garden City, and I believe this kind of business will really thrive as there is currently nothing of its kind in the area,” he said.

“After such hard times, a new place for people to frequent will be a much-needed boost.

“A tasting room is like tapas for beer, and while we are not here to be completely traditional, we want to respect the history of our niche which goes back to the 1800s.

“We are passionate about the progression of craft beer and want to make it accessible and enjoyable for everyone. We promise you’ll love it.”

Stephan O'Shea is the man behind Bedtime Beers. - Credit: Stephan O'Shea

Stephan has been in the hospitality industry for more than 15 years, working for the likes of Anglian Country Inns and Premier Inn.

That experience has translated into some exciting plans for Bedtime Beers.

“We will be outside the Howard Centre, where Poppins used to be,” he explained.

“I know this was a very popular stop for many who wanted a hearty breakfast on their way to work, so of a morning I will be offering good quality coffee and breakfast to take away or eat in.

And just because we all like food, we're also going to be offering up some tasty goodness - available for eat in or take out. Food menu will include favourites like smash burgers and fried chicken.

“We also have future plans for a smoker to serve and sell smoked meats on site or packaged for home cooking.

“We will host live music events and will have a free-to-play arcade machine, as well as the possibility of themed nights.

“We want to create a space where relaxed is not even questioned, and loved is a standard state of mind.

“I want this to be a place that is fun, easy going, with great quality drinks and great music.”

To help make his dreams a reality, Stephan is asking for investors and has opened a Kickstarter page, which you can visit here.