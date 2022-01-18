Buyers can now reserve an apartment in Hatfield Rise

Buyers can now reserve an apartment in Hatfield's new major residential block, Hatfield Rise, part of a £45m regeneration scheme.

Senior executives of Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the Mayor of Hatfield and local councillors were joined by the regional managing director from developers Lovell for a preview of the show apartment.

Hatfield Rise, in High View, is a partnership between WHBC and Lovell Homes. It will deliver a range of housing - from one- and two-bedroom contemporary apartments to three-bedroom houses - over the next two and a half years.

Hatfield Rise will deliver 146 quality new homes (37 affordable), 18 retail units, and a green space. Prices start from £334,500.

Lovell is building 72 homes in the first phase, which will include 37 affordable homes. There will be 24 two-bedroom apartments and 11 homes for private sale. During this period, 12 retail units will be constructed.

Each apartment has a number of standout features including full-height glazing to show off views of the surrounding area from all floors.

Council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury said: “I was very impressed with the quality of the apartments during our preview. Redevelopment across the borough is moving steadily forward and we are proud to be partnering with Lovell on the development work at Hatfield Rise.

"We are determined, with our long-term priorities, to provide quality homes through managed growth and are delighted to see our plans taking shape. We can look forward to the development of a thriving new community in the heart of Hatfield.”

Jonathan Searles, new homes director at Ashtons, said: “Hatfield Rise is an exciting new development that makes the most of a superb location, which is just south of the town centre, minutes from the Galleria Shopping Centre, the University of Hertfordshire and the Hatfield Business Park.

“Hatfield has undergone extensive regeneration over the last five years throughout the town including the train station and this provides a great opportunity to get into an area of potential growth. The size of the development and the significant improvements to the immediate surrounding area will create an amazing new community.”