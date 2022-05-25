WGC company performs 10 Acts of Kindness to mark decade in business

A WGC recruitment agency is celebrating its milestone decade in business by performing 10 Acts of Kindness.

Independent consultancy Smart10 was established in 2012, and specialises in the provision of workforce management solutions, including managed service programmes, temporary, contract and permanent placements across a diverse range of sectors.

It moved into its current converted premises at Attimore Barn on the Ridgeway, Welwyn Garden City, back in 2019, and now employs 13 staff, with plans to double that number in the next three years.

As part of their anniversary celebrations they will be conducting a minimum of 10 unique and individual events raising awareness and funds for charities chosen by their staff.

Smart10 are celebrating their 10th anniversary. - Credit: Smart10

So far this year they have already planted a number of trees in the National Forest and collected items for Ukraine which were driven to Poland by a colleague's friend. In May they collected donated books on behalf of MIND, and colleagues' mums, grandmas and friends are also currently busy knitting blankets, booties and hats for the special care baby unit in Lister Hospital.

Operations director Martin Walker said: “I am delighted to be involved in our charity initiatives this year. It’s great to be able to give something back to the communities in which we work.

"The biggest hurdle for many job seekers looking to get into recruitment is the lack of experience. We rarely recruit people with experience, we focus on attitude, personality and a desire to build a career within the industry."

Business director Chrissie Lewis-Slinger added: “ When I look back over the past ten years, I am so proud of how far the business has grown and evolved. To be able to have a positive impact on people’s lives by finding them their perfect job is extremely fulfilling."

After spotting a story in the WHT about the company's previous charity fundraising efforts, local MP Grant Shapps said: "Welwyn Hatfield is lucky to have such a generous company and you're a fantastic example of corporate social responsibility for other companies."








