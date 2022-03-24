Uno at 30: The wheels on the bus are still going round after three decades

All aboard for another 30 years! A Hatfield-based community bus service is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Founded in 1992, Uno is run by the University of Hertfordshire and originally operated under the name 'University Bus'.

It now runs more than 100 buses in three counties, but remains based in Hatfield, the same town as its owners.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, one of its single deck buses has been given a fresh new look with a special ’30 year’ logo on the outside and timeline on the inside of key events in the company’s history.

University Bus was transformed in to Uno in 2005, as the company was growing in the county and serving more local residents and visitors, as well as the staff and student community from the university. Buses have been painted in the bright pink and purple colours ever since.

The Uno bus with the 30th anniversary livery. - Credit: Uno

In recent years, the company has invested heavily in new buses and technology. Around 40 per cent of its buses meet the very latest Euro 6 emissions standards along with full-electric buses that run into Potters Bar.

A new website was launched in 2019 alongside a bespoke mobile app, which makes finding out where buses run easier and allows passengers to track their bus in real time. All Uno buses accept contactless payments on-board, and a rewards scheme was recently launched for those who buy tickets on the mobile app.

The business employs just under 200 members of staff in Hertfordshire and runs its own in-house training school, training new drivers with no previous experience to become full-qualified bus drivers.

Uno commercial manager Ed Cameron said: “Uno is unique in that it’s a commercial bus operator wholly owned by a university. While our core network and services are provided for the staff and student community at the University of Hertfordshire, our services are open for all to use and the team take great pride in delivering the very best service day-in day-out.

"Many of the team, from drivers and engineers to cleaners and supervisors, have been with the business for a long time – some over 20 years – which shows what a great and enjoyable place to work it is.

"We’ve come a long way in 30 years, with high levels of investment in new buses and training for our staff and a custom-built depot in Hatfield, and it’s an exciting picture looking forward to the future too.”



