Hatfield is set to get a new 2,800 square metre business centre - which could create over 150 jobs locally.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council were awarded a Hertfordshire local enterprise partnership (LEP) grant of £750,000 to help transform the first floor of Beaconsfield Court into HatTech.

The office development is aimed at offering flexible workspace for start-up companies, solo entrepreneurs, freelancers, small business owners and their teams.

It will have co-working spaces, a wellbeing garden, private offices and meeting rooms, and a place to network and build new connections.

Wewlyn Garden City already has a similar business centre called Weltech.

HatTech is expected to open in early 2020.

If you want to learn more, you can register your interest by calling 01707 386123 or emailing enquiries@hattech.org.uk.