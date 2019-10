Several people injured in Hatfield crash

The collision, between a bus and a Vauxhall Ampera, took place in Cavendish Way at 8.43am today.

Some of the passengers and the bus driver were treated for minor injuries by the ambulance service.

The road was closed until around 10.45am while the vehicles were recovered.