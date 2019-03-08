Gallery

Spitfire wows Burnham Green festivalgoers on bank holiday Monday

Burnham Green Festival 2019. Picture: John Andrews. Archant

The Burnham Green Festival took place yesterday on bank holiday Monday in glorious sunshine - with the highlight a Spitfire display.

The British single-seat fighter aircraft's appearance was subject to weather conditions, but with clear blue skies it was never in doubt.

The festival which has been held every August bank holiday Monday since 1995, also featured a funfair, children's races and lots of stalls.

The organisers awarded trophies to Peter Hurren for 'best in show', Laurel Chilcot-Smithson for having the 'best collection of vegetables', Alan Tyler for gaining the most points in the vegetable section and also having the best onions, from seed, Sheila and Peter Chappell for 'most points' in the fruit section, Frances Thomason for most points in the flower section, Helen Carter for the domestic section and most points in show, Dora Ball in the 'under 8s' section and Annabelle Gaskin for getting the most points in the '8-13's' section.

