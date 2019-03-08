Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burnham Green festival set for spitfire show on bank holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 06:58 23 August 2019

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Ella and Richard Veness enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Ella and Richard Veness enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

The Burnham Green festival will take place this bank holiday Monday.

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - India Veness, 5, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - India Veness, 5, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The day out, which has been held every August bank holiday Monday since 1995, will start at 2pm.

It will feature a spitfire aerobatic display (weather permitting), a funfair, children's races and lots of stalls.

Burnham Green is located in between Digswell and Datchworth, near Welwyn.

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Lola Flack, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Lola Flack, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Chloe Roche and Howard Bell enjoy a drink. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Chloe Roche and Howard Bell enjoy a drink. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Connor and Elliott, 11, with the coconuts won on the shy. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Connor and Elliott, 11, with the coconuts won on the shy. Picture: Karyn Haddon

You may also want to watch:

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Gil Russell with his 1st Prize Largest Marrow. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Gil Russell with his 1st Prize Largest Marrow. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Craig Dyson and Craig Dyson with their dogs Mister Chow and Trooper. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Craig Dyson and Craig Dyson with their dogs Mister Chow and Trooper. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Romilly, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Romilly, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Joe Messham, 7, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Joe Messham, 7, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Jaxson Nolan, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn HaddonBurnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Jaxson Nolan, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Police. Picture: Nick Gill.

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who ‘committed assault’ after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City woman told front door has to go by council

An example of a black front door. Picture: Pixabay.

12-year-old from Welwyn Garden City has been found

Police. Picture: Nick Gill.

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Police helicopter searches Welwyn Garden City for suspect who ‘committed assault’ after refused ciggy

A police helicopter was flying over Welwyn Garden City looking for a suspect. Picture: Herts police

Hatfield girl who needs a bone marrow transplant appeals to find donor match

Bethany Greer has to go three times a week to hospital to be treated for aplastic anemia. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Burnham Green festival set for spitfire show on bank holiday Monday

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Ella and Richard Veness enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Live blog: Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

How to investigate a murder with no body? Police on Joy Morgan case

Shohfah-El Israel has been found guilty of murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan and been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in prison. Picture: Herts Police

How many people from Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere signed the petition to revoke Article 50?

Picture: Pixabay.

What’s on in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend

The Classic Motor Show returns to Knebworth House over the August Bank Holiday weekend
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists