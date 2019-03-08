Burnham Green festival set for spitfire show on bank holiday Monday

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Ella and Richard Veness enjoy the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Burnham Green festival will take place this bank holiday Monday.

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - India Veness, 5, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The day out, which has been held every August bank holiday Monday since 1995, will start at 2pm.

It will feature a spitfire aerobatic display (weather permitting), a funfair, children's races and lots of stalls.

Burnham Green is located in between Digswell and Datchworth, near Welwyn.

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Lola Flack, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Chloe Roche and Howard Bell enjoy a drink. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Connor and Elliott, 11, with the coconuts won on the shy. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Gil Russell with his 1st Prize Largest Marrow. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Craig Dyson and Craig Dyson with their dogs Mister Chow and Trooper. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Romilly, 4, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Burnham Green Village Fete 2018 - Joe Messham, 7, enjoys the fairground ride. Picture: Karyn Haddon