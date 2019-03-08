18-year-old arrested for alleged Potters Bar burglaries

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of two burglaries in Potters Bar.

The two burglaries happened on June 19 at around 5.20am in Mount Grace Road.

Hertsmere police officers from Operation Scorpion identified the suspect and his vehicle, with support from the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit.

Uniformed Cheshunt officers then arrested the 18-year-old on Sunday, when he was seen driving the same vehicle.

The man, who is from Hertford, has since been released.

He remains under investigation pending further enquiries.