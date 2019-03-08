Advanced search

Hunt for teen group after burglary and arson at Jungle Mania

PUBLISHED: 10:12 08 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 08 April 2019

Police are appealing for information after a burglary and arson at the Jungle Mania soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google street view

Archant

Police are looking for a group of teenagers after a burglary and arson at Jungle Mania in Welwyn Garden City.

Between 5.50pm and 6.05pm on Monday, April 1, the group gained access to the crèche area of the soft play centre in Gosling Sports Park, Stanborough Road, before setting alight some netting and stealing drinks.

Officers attended the scene, but the group had left the area.

The offenders are described as two teenage girls and five or six teenage boys, all white and aged around 13 to 14 years old.

They were wearing tracksuits with shoulder bags.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses.

PC Callum Walford, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully the fire was able to be put out using a fire extinguisher but this reckless action could have had very serious, or even fatal, consequences.

“This sort of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area at the time to get in touch.

“If you have information that could help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at callum.walford2@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/29870/19.”

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

