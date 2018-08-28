Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 08:39 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 08 January 2019

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Archant

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City yesterday and stole a safe.

The break-in took place between 9.45am and 10pm at a house in Elm Gardens.

One or more burglars broke into the house by smashing a window and removed a safe.

Police do not know if the burglar was on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone who has seen or heard anything relating to the incident should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV’s Judge Rinder’s Crime Stories to feature story of tragic Welwyn Garden City mum

Steven Gane and Kellie Sutton.

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Planned A1(M) roadworks will affect South Mimms and Hatfield

Carriageway repairs will be taking place on the A1(M) motorway near South Mimms, Hatfield and Welwyn.

Jewellery, cash and Apple device stolen in Hatfield burglaries

A house in Cherry Way, Hatfield, was burgled over the weekend. Picture: Google Street View

Dry January charity challenge for Welwyn Garden City man

Gillian and Brian Scott have devoted their lives to caring for young people after losing three children to cystic fibrosis. Picture: SWE

Most Read

Commuter dies after ‘fall from height’ at Canary Wharf station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Isle of Dogs murder: Victim named as 35-year-old Sarah Ashraf

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Isle of Dogs home

#includeImage($article, 225)

Coffee thrown at men during homophobic attack on rush hour Tube

#includeImage($article, 225)

Murder hunt launched after woman found dead in her Poplar flat

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City

Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City and stole a safe.

Welwyn Hatfield tennis champions set their sights on international success

(L-R) Charlotte Tatham, Issey Purser, Annabel Davis (captain), Maia Mountain, Arabella Moen and Given Roach won a National tennis competition. Picture: DANNY LOO

Datchworth reaching for the stars after emphatic nine-try success over Kilburn Cosmos

James Watt bagged a hat-trick in Datchworths big win over Kilburn Cosmos. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Police investigate triple whammy of Potters Bar burglaries

Police are investigating three burglaries in Potters Bar.

Saracens Mavericks unable to cap historic week as Manchester Thunder claim opening-day win

Sasha Corbin looks to find sister Kadeen for Saracens Mavericks against Manchester Thunder. Picture: STEVE PORTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists