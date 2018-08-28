Burglars steal safe from house in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 08:39 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 08 January 2019
Archant
Burglars broke into a house in Welwyn Garden City yesterday and stole a safe.
The break-in took place between 9.45am and 10pm at a house in Elm Gardens.
One or more burglars broke into the house by smashing a window and removed a safe.
Police do not know if the burglar was on foot or in a vehicle.
Anyone who has seen or heard anything relating to the incident should call Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.