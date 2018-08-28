Hatfield pub landlord ‘very disappointed’ by burglary just days before Christmas

The Wrestlers in Hatfield was broken into. Picture: Google Street View Archant

Police are investigating after a Hatfield pub was broken into.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Burglars broke into The Wrestlers pub in Great North Road yesterday (Thursday, December 20).

Police were called at 7.36am after the pub was targeted between 12.30am and 7.23am.

Burglars smashed a window.

Landlord Olly Roworth said: “We are fairly new to Hatfield.

“I have been running pubs for a long time and nothing like this has ever happened before.

“It is very disappointing and we are trying to just get back to normal.

“We have a new menu launching today and it is business as usual.”

Burglars stole the cash draw from the till, a small safe, beer and a quantity of cash.

•Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/67641/18