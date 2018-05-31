Advanced search

'Up to 50' people caught playing on Splashlands building site by police at Stanborough Park

PUBLISHED: 15:02 13 July 2020

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dozens of people were playing on the Splashlands building site in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

A picture from March of the construction of Splashlands. Picture: Matt PowellA picture from March of the construction of Splashlands. Picture: Matt Powell

Herts police were called to Stanborough Park at 5pm on Sunday following reports of up to 50 people in a building area that was cordoned off by metal railings.

Officers attended and dispersed the group playing on the play equipment and the building equipment.

A spokeman for HertspPolice said: “We have just attended Stanborough Park following a report of children with visiting families playing on the Splashlands building site.

A CGI visualisation of Splashlands.A CGI visualisation of Splashlands.

“Advice was given about the clear dangers this could present.

“While at the park, one barbecue needed to be extinguished by police due to its size and control of it being lost by the visitors.

This was a precautionary measure with the assistance of the barbecue owner to prevent it becoming dangerous.

“Police patrols continue across the park every day advising visitors that barbecues are not permitted for safety reasons by the park and to remain socially distanced to family and friends.”

