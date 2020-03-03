Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City woman scoops accolade at first The English Nails Brows Lashes Awards

PUBLISHED: 10:55 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:55 03 March 2020

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini. Picture: Creative Oceanic

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini. Picture: Creative Oceanic

Archant

A Welwyn Garden City beauty business has won two awards at the inaugural English Nail Brows and Lashes Awards Midlands 2020.

The ceremony which took place in Birmingham on February 16. Picture: Creative OceanicThe ceremony which took place in Birmingham on February 16. Picture: Creative Oceanic

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini took home the Henna Brow Specialist and Best Gel Nails awards at the ceremony on February 16.

The mother-of-two was nominated for four categories at the ceremony which took place in Birmingham.

You may also want to watch:

Michelle said: "When they called my name I was in shock I had won the categories of Henna Brow Specialist and Best Gel Nails.

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini. Picture: Creative OceanicThe Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini. Picture: Creative Oceanic

"I was so overwhelmed, I hadn't prepared any speech as I didn't expect to win it was the most nerve wracking thing I've had to do!"

A spokesperson for The English NBL Awards 2020 said: "The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession.

"These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty."

To find out more visit The Brow & Beauty Boutique's Facebook.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Best is yet to come as Mavs get set for ‘loud’ homecoming

Saracens Mavericks play their first home game of the year at the Hertfordshire Sports Village. Picture: STEVE PORTER

Billy Joe Saunders moving closer to long-awaited match-up with Canelo Alvarez in Vegas

Billy Joe Saunders fight with Canelo Alvarez could be announced soon. Picture: YUI MOK

Welwyn Garden City woman scoops accolade at first The English Nails Brows Lashes Awards

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini. Picture: Creative Oceanic

Crash near Potters Bar on M25 leaves motorist with minor injuries

The person walked away with minor injuries after a crash on the M25. Picture: Stuart Sanders, fire station commander for the Watford and 3 Rivers district.

Time to mature and put the positives into key areas for Wolves after Wildcats loss

The Oaklands Wolves bench celebrate a big three points gainst Nottingham Wildcats in the WBBL during their special blackout night. Picture: LELLO AMETRANO
Drive 24