Welwyn Garden City woman scoops accolade at first The English Nails Brows Lashes Awards

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini. Picture: Creative Oceanic Archant

A Welwyn Garden City beauty business has won two awards at the inaugural English Nail Brows and Lashes Awards Midlands 2020.

The ceremony which took place in Birmingham on February 16. Picture: Creative Oceanic The ceremony which took place in Birmingham on February 16. Picture: Creative Oceanic

The Brow & Beauty Boutique founder Michelle Tocchini took home the Henna Brow Specialist and Best Gel Nails awards at the ceremony on February 16.

The mother-of-two was nominated for four categories at the ceremony which took place in Birmingham.

Michelle said: "When they called my name I was in shock I had won the categories of Henna Brow Specialist and Best Gel Nails.

"I was so overwhelmed, I hadn't prepared any speech as I didn't expect to win it was the most nerve wracking thing I've had to do!"

A spokesperson for The English NBL Awards 2020 said: "The winners reflect the creativity and talent that flows within the profession.

"These specialists inspire others when it comes to the big and competitive world of beauty."

To find out more visit The Brow & Beauty Boutique's Facebook.