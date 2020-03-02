Three arrests after drug search in South Mimms

The drug warrants were carried out at two addresses in Brookside. Picture: Nick Gill. Archant

After two drugs warrants were carried out at homes in South Mimms three people were arrested.

A quantity of drugs were also seized with a number of weapons including a taser gun and CS spray from two addresses in Brookside.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation, a 20-year-old woman was arrested and later released with no further action and a 32-year-old man was given a community resolution for possession of cannabis. The 32-year-old has also agreed to complete a rehabilitative face to face cannabis awareness course.

The warrants happened during the early hours of Wednesday February 12.

Officers carried out the warrants in relation to drug use and supply with support from Intervention and Scorpion team colleagues with a drugs dog and Catalyst Housing Association.

