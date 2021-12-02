News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Brookmans Park pub wins sustainable restaurant award

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:56 PM December 2, 2021
Brookmans

Brookmans and Peach Pubs have won been awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating. - Credit: Eames Photography

A gastropub in Brookmans Park has won a sustainable restaurant award for their work making a difference to people and the planet.

Brookmans and its owners Peach Pubs have been awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

To win the award, the pub and its owners provided evidence of sustainability in 10 key areas, including sourcing fish responsibly, celebrating local food and producers and eliminating food waste.

These were then put into three key pillars, with Brookmans scoring 72 per cent on sourcing and environment and 74 per cent on society to earn a three-star score.

“It's fantastic news to be given a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, and doubly significant after what has been a year like no other for the hospitality industry," says Ed O'Neill, general manager of Brookmans.

“We are hugely proud that what we have been doing to be a better business and put the planet first have been recognised in this way.

Brookmans Ed O'Neill

Brookmans general manager Ed O'Neill was delighted with the award. - Credit: Peach Pubs

“It is tremendous encouragement from the Sustainable Restaurant Association and we shall be redoubling our efforts with them over the year ahead to be even better and improve our scores in areas we need to. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected stabbing in Welwyn Garden City
  2. 2 A1(M) closed in both directions due to fallen cables
  3. 3 County lines drug runners jailed after undercover police sting
  1. 4 Purse stolen from 74-year-old woman
  2. 5 Omicron variant: Confirmed case in Hertfordshire says health boss Jim McManus
  3. 6 Closures lifted on A1(M) after emergency services deem road safe
  4. 7 County lines drug dealer jailed for more than seven years
  5. 8 Where can you get a walk-in booster in Welwyn Hatfield this week?
  6. 9 Former army major sentenced after pillion rider dies in motorcycle crash
  7. 10 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

“In the meantime, we shall be celebrating this excellent news with our team and with our guests.”

Brookmans' focus on putting local and seasonal produce earned the pub praise, as did its efforts to recycle and reduce food waste.

Peach is also the first pub business to complete the Food Made Good sustainability rating post-pandemic, earning plaudits from Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director of the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

“By being the first pub business to complete the Food Made Good sustainability rating after the pandemic and additionally achieving Three Stars, Peach truly is demonstrating to its customers, staff and industry colleagues that it is 100% committed to serving up a better food future,” she said.

To find out more about Brookmans, visit www.brookmanspub.co.uk.

Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paradise Wildlife Park will be closed in January 2022.

Days Out Guide

Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Concerns raised over structural integrity of Shredded Wheat factory

Dan Mountney

person
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Man in stable condition following Hatfield stabbing

Dan Mountney

person
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon