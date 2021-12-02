Brookmans Park pub wins sustainable restaurant award

Brookmans and Peach Pubs have won been awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating. - Credit: Eames Photography

A gastropub in Brookmans Park has won a sustainable restaurant award for their work making a difference to people and the planet.

Brookmans and its owners Peach Pubs have been awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

To win the award, the pub and its owners provided evidence of sustainability in 10 key areas, including sourcing fish responsibly, celebrating local food and producers and eliminating food waste.

These were then put into three key pillars, with Brookmans scoring 72 per cent on sourcing and environment and 74 per cent on society to earn a three-star score.

“It's fantastic news to be given a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, and doubly significant after what has been a year like no other for the hospitality industry," says Ed O'Neill, general manager of Brookmans.

“We are hugely proud that what we have been doing to be a better business and put the planet first have been recognised in this way.

Brookmans general manager Ed O'Neill was delighted with the award. - Credit: Peach Pubs

“It is tremendous encouragement from the Sustainable Restaurant Association and we shall be redoubling our efforts with them over the year ahead to be even better and improve our scores in areas we need to.

“In the meantime, we shall be celebrating this excellent news with our team and with our guests.”

Brookmans' focus on putting local and seasonal produce earned the pub praise, as did its efforts to recycle and reduce food waste.

Peach is also the first pub business to complete the Food Made Good sustainability rating post-pandemic, earning plaudits from Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director of the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

“By being the first pub business to complete the Food Made Good sustainability rating after the pandemic and additionally achieving Three Stars, Peach truly is demonstrating to its customers, staff and industry colleagues that it is 100% committed to serving up a better food future,” she said.

To find out more about Brookmans, visit www.brookmanspub.co.uk.