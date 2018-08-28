Advanced search

Train station ticket office broken into

PUBLISHED: 12:29 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 19 December 2018

Police are investigating a break-in at Brookmans Park ticket office. Picture: North Mymms News

Archant

British Transport Police are investigating after a train station ticket office was broken into this morning.

A spokesman for the BTP told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “At 2.45am today, officers were called to Brookmans Park station after reports of a ticket machine being broken into.

“Police officers attended and have since launched an investigation.

“Early assessments suggests that no money was taken during the attempted theft.

“Anyone who was near to the station during the earlier hours of this morning (19/12) and saw what happened is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 39 of 19/12/18.”

