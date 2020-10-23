Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield school closes after staff COVID-19 case

PUBLISHED: 15:24 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 23 October 2020

Chancellor's School

Chancellor's School

Archant

Chancellors school has closed today following a positive coronavirus case.

The Brookmans Park School is shut to students today not only due to the positive COVID-19 case but also due to the subsequent numbers of staff self-isolating.

A tweet from the pastoral team said: “Remote learning will take place and students are encouraged to access work via

@showmyhomework.”

In a letter to parents headteacher David Croston said yesterday: “We have been made aware this evening that a member of our teaching staff has just tested positive for Covid-19. In addition to the students who have been confirmed as close contacts, a number of staff have been identified as well.

“We already have confirmed teacher absence tomorrow, and so now we do not have sufficient staffing capacity to open the school safely.

I have taken the decision to move to remote teaching for all students tomorrow, Friday, October 23, due to both inadequate staffing levels and as a precautionary measure given that this is the fourth positive case in our school community in the last week.

“Therefore, the school will be closed to students tomorrow and they should work from home.”

