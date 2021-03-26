News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Two seriously injured in collision between milk float and car

Matt Powell

Published: 6:27 PM March 26, 2021   
police car

The collision took place just after 2am this morning - Credit: Matt Powell

Three people have been taken to hospital following a collision in Brookmans Park today, Herts police are appealing for information, witnesses and dash cam footage.

At around 2.16am, a white BMW X1 and a Ford Transit milk float, were involved in a collision on the Great North Road.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

A passenger in the milk float sustained minor injuries and was also taken to hospital.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts road policing unit, said: “Both of the drivers still remain in hospital and we are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.

“I am appealing for anybody who saw the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch. Similarly, if you have information, I’d like to hear from you.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and contact us if you spot something that might help.

“Please get in contact by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at craig.wheeler@cambs.pnn.police.uk quoting Op Irrigate.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

