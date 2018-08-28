Popular librarian bid farewell by Brookmans Park students and parents

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A much-loved librarian received a fitting send off as she turned the page on her time in Brookmans Park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO

After more than three years at the village’s library, Maxine Stephenson was presented with gifts from children from the nearby Brookmans Park Primary School and parents on Tuesday, December 18.

Parent Jenny Johnson said the “very special” farewell reflected her popularity in her community.

“Being such a busy week in the lead up to Christmas, parents have got here there and everywhere to be, so it’s a testament to how much of an impact she made on the community,” Jenny said.

“Her kindness, dedication and patience made our village library the great place it is today, and her friendly smile will be sorely missed.”

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO

Among Maxine’s gifts was a print featuring words the children associated with her, forming the shape of book.

Maxine, whose son Luke attended, was “touched and moved” by the send off.

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO

Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO Retiring Brookmans Park librarian Maxine Stephenson is presented with farewell gifts by children and parents for her service. Picture: DANNY LOO