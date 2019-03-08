Keyless vehicle theft victim’s warning after watching thief drive off in her car

The black Range Rover Sport that was stolen from Peplins Way in Brookmans Park. Picture: supplied. Archant

A Brookmans Park resident has warned others not to rely solely on their car’s in-built security features, after becoming another victim of keyless theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The black Range Rover Sport that was stolen from Peplins Way in Brookmans Park. Picture: supplied. The black Range Rover Sport that was stolen from Peplins Way in Brookmans Park. Picture: supplied.

Jasmine Rosenheim of Peplins Way looked out her window on Friday night just in time to see her stolen black Land Rover Ranger Rover Sport being reversed out of her driveway.

Her hopes of the vehicle being recovered quickly diminished upon discovering that its in-built tracking device had been disabled within 13 minutes of the theft.

Jasmine said: “We spoke to Land Rover in the first few minutes and the car’s tracker had already been disabled.

“It’s a common problem and obviously I should have been more secure with the car in the first place, but the thing I didn’t know is that the tracker can be disabled so quickly and easily.

“You fall back on having that extra security, but it’s useless.”

It is another in a growing number of thefts of keyless entry cars in the area.

Thieves generally use a transmitter or other equipment to ‘hack’ the car’s keyless sensor technology.

This means the car can be unlocked and the engine started by hijacking the signal from the owner’s fob, even when it’s inside the house.

Jasmine said she was aware of two other incidents of keyless vehicle theft in the past few weeks in Brookmans Park alone.

Her advice to anyone who owns a vehicle with the keyless access feature is to take extra steps to secure the vehicle from thieves.

She said: “In hindsight, I’d use an independent tracker – the thieves wouldn’t know it’s in the car as it’d be in a different place.

“The other thing is get a driveway bollard or steering lock, as they can’t override those.”

A police spokesperson said: “At around 10.20pm on Friday, April 5, offender(s) stole a black Land Rover Range Rover Sport that was parked on a driveway in Peplins Way.

“The vehicle made off in the direction of Bradmore Green.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/31241/19.”

Last month, Herts Police advised leaving keyless entry fobs as far away from the vehicle as possible when at home or storing them in a metal box or Faraday pouch.

RELATED ARTICLES

Vehicle theft in Hertsmere rises more than a third

Brazen keyless car theft ‘shocks’ Potters Bar couple who have been victims of multiple home burglaries

Family in ‘absolute shock’ after keyless car thieves steal Range Rover

Range Rover stolen in keyless car theft

Man jailed after gang’s keyless car theft sees £89,000 Range Rover pinched from driveway